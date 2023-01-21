Woman killed after being run over by prime mover truck in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female back rider was killed after she was run over by a prime mover truck Saturday afternoon along the Cebu South Coastal Road in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, identified the victim as Marilou Hermosa, 24, a call center agent and a resident of Lower Sampaguita, E.S Fortuna in Mandaue City.

Hermosa was with her ‘boyfriend’, the motorcycle driver, Roy Aribias, 27, of Camp 8 in Toledo City, who was also injured.

The truck driver, who is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention facility, was identified as Michael Brobo, 45, of Consolacion, Cebu.

Quoting the outcome of the investigation, Caballes said that the motorcycle and the truck were on the same lane heading south with Aribias in the outer lane and Brobo in the middle lane.

After reaching Laray, Barangay San Roque, the truck allegedly took some portion of the outer lane hitting the motorcycle of Aribias.

As a result, Aribias and Hermosa fell from their motorcycle with the latter run over by the rear wheel of the truck.

Police said Hermosa sustained serious injuries and was immediately brought to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Brobo was immediately arrested and detained at the city station pending the filing of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property charges.

For his part, Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), reminds the drivers to traverse at their respective lanes.

“Ang trucks dili dapat muagi sa outer lane, dapat sa middle ug inner lane, reminders pud nato sa mga nag motor nga dili mosikit sa trucks,” Tumulak said. /rcg

