Chooks-to-Go Sinulog Cup 2023: DH25-RUS secures semifinals slot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The DH25-Rock Uniform Solutions (RUS) cruised to the semifinals of the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Sinulog Cup 2023 Basketball Tournament after routing the EGS Aneda Builders, 94-83, on Saturday evening, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the victory, DH25-RUS of Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros forged a semifinal showdown against K&L Marketing which will be held later at 5 p.m. at the same venue.

Meanwhile, EGS Aneda Builders has a chance to bounce back by facing the United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All-Stars Bacolod in the other semifinal match at 7 p.m.

Former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball MVP, Shaq Imperial, displayed a masterful 27-point performance to carry the DH25-RUS.

He paired it with four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Most impressively, Imperial converted six of his 12 three-point attempts. In total, DH25 banked on their three-point shots, converting 15 of 42, while EGS only made eight of their 25 attempts.

Jerome Napao spoiled his double-double outing of 25 points, 17 rebounds, and one block for EGS. John Galinato tallied 23 points, three boards, and three assists.

During the game, DH25 established a 19-point cushion heading into the final period, 79-60, despite the absence of Hontiveros due to an injured left ankle which he sprained in their previous game.

Hontiveros had a bad landing after securing a defensive rebound against Galinato in the second period.

Despite the huge deficit, Napao, Galinato, and veteran Jojo Tangkay connived in a 23-10 run to cut the lead to just six, 83-89, with 3:25 remaining.

Hontiveros, sensing danger for his team, subbed in in the last two minutes and nailed a triple at the left wing to bring back their lead to nine, 92-83.

“Nakainom na man ko ug tambal so, nawala ang sakit. Na injured ni sa duwa namo sa San Carlos. Kaduha na ni napilo same ankle. Importante kaayo ang semifinals. So imnan lang ni nato ug tambal. Kung mohubag ni, at least duha na lang ka duwa,” said Hontiveros.

As the clock winded down, EGS’ missed crucial shots, while Imperial scored a breakaway layup to put icing on the cake, 94-83.

“Kahibaw man ta sa quality nilang Cabahug (Patrick), McAloney (William). The other expected players nila mo deliver gyud. Fortunately, naa si Fritz Menguito ug Jonel Bonganciso nga makatabang namo sa team and hopefully makadaog ta para maka duwa ta sa championship,” Hontiveros added.

UNBL 87, K&L 67

UNBL All-Stars Bacolod routed K&L in the other game on Saturday evening, 87-67, to book a semifinals showdown with EGS Aneda Builders at 7 p.m. today.

Yvan Ludovice led UNBL in scoring for the second straight game with 15 points, while McAloney led K&L’s losing efforts with 17 markers.

