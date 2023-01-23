Repair of damaged foot bridges at Kawasan Falls set to start in February.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The municipality of Badian hopes to already start in February the repair of the damaged foot bridges that lead to the Kawasan Falls.

And if everything is done according to plan, the municipal government will already be able to reopen the waterfalls to visitors in time for summer 2023.

Badian Mayor Carmen Lumain said repair of the three foot bridges would take at least two months to complete. Pre-bidding has already started so they hope to award the project to a winning bidder/s anytime soon.

Two of the three foot bridges were washed away by strong water current when Super Typhoon Odette hit Cebu and other parts of the Visayas on Dec. 16, 2021.

The third foot bridge that is located closest to the waterfalls also need repairs after it was also damaged by Odette.

Lumain said the municipal government is funding the repair of the three foot bridges.

For now, temporary foot bridges are being used to cater to tourists who came from canyoneering and would pass by the area.

Canyoneering that normally lasts for three hours, starts in Barangay Sulsogan and exits in the vicinity of the waterfalls in the neighboring Barangay Matutinao.

Tourists, who go canyoneering, would normally stop by the waterfalls for photos or to take a quick dip into its clear and cool waters.

On the way out, they take the trail at the waterfalls that lead them back to the national highway in Barangay Matutinao.

/dbs