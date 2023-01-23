Mandaue councilor : Gov’t workers to get pay hike when proposed measure gets ‘final OK’ from City Council

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Government personnel in Mandaue City are expected to receive their salary increase soon.

This is after a proposed ordinance adopting for the implementation of Local Budget Circular 591 that was issued by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for another wage increase, was passed on first reading during the city council’s regular session on Monday, Jan. 23.

The DBM issued the Local Budget Circular 591 on Jan. 10. It mandates the release of the fourth tranche of the adjustments in the compensation of local government personnel pursuant to Republic Act 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law of 2019 (SSL V) that was signed by former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in 2020.

The fourth tranche is the last phase of the pay hike mandated by the RA 11466.

The first tranche of SSL V took effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Mandaue councilor on wage hike

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the budget and finance, said that the wage increase would depend on the employee’s salary grade level.

“Naa siya’y step increments gud, for example, ang first time councilor, step 1 mana siya. Ig step 2 niya mag-increase siya, pero sa Mandaue man gud karun like for the Sangguniang Panlungsod, nagbag-o ta og legislative assistants. Instead nga mosaka na unta sila sa salary increase ni go back sila sa step 1 because of the new position,” said Cortes-Zafra.

They have step increments, for example, first time councilor, that is step man. When he goes to step 2 he will get an increase, but in Mandaue now, like for the City Council, they have new legislative assistants. Instead that they will get that salary increase they go back to step 1 because of the new position.)

“Naay uban with the SP for 10 years unya tungod kay naa man gyud adjustment sa positions, so they go back to step 1 pero nisaka nuon ila sweldo because of their new positions,” said Cortes-Zafra.

(There are who are with the SP for 10 years and because there are adjustments in the positions, so they go back to step 1, but their salary will be higher because of the new position.)

Mandaue City had around 3,000 regular and coterminous personnel, said Cortes-Zafra.

Zafra said that since the proposed ordinance would still need to go through the second and final reading, the increase would be retroactive and that would mean that a compensation would be added to make up for the salary shortfall in the previous pay period.

