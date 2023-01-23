DBTC Alumni cagefest kicks off February with new division 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The annual Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League 2023 will field in 28 teams in various batches starting Feb. 4, 2023 at the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) gymnasium in Punta Princesa in Cebu City.

The tournament, which serves as the official alumni basketball tournament of the DBTC Greywolves, is considered as one of the biggest alumni-based cagefest in Cebu.

There will be three divisions in the tournament featuring the batches from 1994 to 2022.

Division 1 is headed by the defending champions, Batch 1994 headed by reigning “Most Valuable Player” and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros. The rest of Division 1’s competing teams are batches 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, and 2003.

Meanwhile, Division 2 will have the defending champions, batch 2009 headed by division MVP John Velasco.

The rest of the competing teams in this division are 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014.

Lastly, Division 3 will have 10 teams in Batch 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018-A, 2018-B, 2019-A, 2019-B, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Division 3 is the newest addition of the tournament, featuring the Greywolves’ younger generation of cagers.

One of the must-watch teams is Batch 2020 which has University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers standout Soysoy Escobido suiting up for the team.

Besides Escobido, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters head coach Kern Sesante will play for Batch 2000, while pro guard Jerick Cañada plays for Batch 2005.

The tournament format is single round robin with the top six teams in each division to compete in the playoffs. The top two teams after the playoffs will compete in the knockout games with the remaining teams to face in the semifinals and finals.

All games will be broadcast live on Facebook through MRB Sports and Entertainment.

RELATED STORIES

K&L Marketing, EGS Aneda Builders face off in winner-take-all championship match tonight

UNBL beats UC, now 2-0 in Sinulog hoop wars

Chooks-to-Go Sinulog Cup 2023: DH25-RUS secures semifinals slot

Star-studded Northball and LLC’s Rongcales exhibition match set on Feb. 25

PBA: ‘Nervous’ James Yap felt like a rookie again in return

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.