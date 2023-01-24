87-year-old abandoned senior citizen rescued in Lahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) Emergency Medical Services rescued an abandoned 87-year-old senior citizen in Sitio Maracas, Barangay Lahug, Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023.

Cebu City DSWS operation head Portia Basmayor, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, identified the senior citizen as Fedela C. Abellana, 87, of Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

In a social media post, Ramil Ayuman, the mayor’s assistant on special projects, said Councilor Dondon Hontiveros asked for a referral from the DSWS and requested an ambulance so that Abellana could be brought to Cebu City Medical Center.

Basmayor said they provided Abellana with immediate medical treatment since the senior citizen had bruises and scratches on her body after an incident last week.

“Okay ra man kuno sa sign sa PT sa iya sugar. Murag na slide or murag naay paso kay na slide daw siya last week pagka Friday,” she told CDN Digital.

Basmayor said they are now coordinating with the DSWD as they plan to endorse Abellana to Gasa sa Gugma, a foster home for abandoned elderly in the city.

Basmayor said the rescue of Abellana is also in coordination with the barangay officials of Lahug.

Basmayor said that based on the initial information from the barangay, Abellana’s child and husband reportedly died in the 1990s.

Abellana previously worked as a ‘labandera’ in Lahug before she became bedridden.

“Ang taga barangay maghatag sa iyang kaon (ever since she became bed ridden),” Basmayor said. /rcg

