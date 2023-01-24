CCPO submits CCTVs of alleged abduction of 2 dev workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Special Investigation Task Group of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) tasked with investigating the alleged abduction of two development workers last January 10, 2023, has submitted copies of the security cameras at Pier 6 where the incident reportedly happened.

The submitted copies will undergo enhancement as part of the police investigation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Albert Quilitorio, the head of the SITG, said that they have gathered pieces of evidence that they hope would shed light on the alleged abduction involving Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha last January 10.

The couple was abandoned by their abductors inside a resort in Carmen town on January 16 where they were brought blindfolded. They then contacted their families and revealed their predicament.

Quilitorio further said that the CCTV copies of security cameras are already forwarded to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU-7) for enhancement.

“Naa natay nakuha nga ebidensya, kadtong mga plate number ug sa sakyanan. Gihatag nato sa atoang cybercrime para e enhance, mailhan nato ang tag-iya ato. Naa tay nakita, sakyanan nga naay plate number, naa pod nakuha nga witnesses, mga guard, mga affidavit nila,” Quilitorio said.

As of now, Quilitorio said that they continue to gather more information.

“Nagpasalamat ta nila Dyan nga willing na sila, based sa ila interview, mocoordinate sila sa ilang abogado, muduol sila sa mga pulis para kung unsay ebidensya nga makuha, mafile dayun nato kay sila man ang complainant ani gyud,” he added.

Quilitorio said that they still continue to reach out to the owner of the video reportedly showing the scene of the abduction as posted by some cause-oriented groups online.

These two were allegedly forced to board a sport utility vehicle as they arrived from Mindanao last January 10.

“So far wala pa gyud muduol pero nag ecnourage mi nga muanhi sa opisina para makuhaan nato og affidavit,”

As to the authenticity of the video, Quilitorio said that they continue to verify this.

On Saturday, January 21, Gumanao and Dayona publicly spoke for the first time about the experience they had with their alleged ‘captors’.

Even though they were not physically harmed at that time, the two said they experienced emotional and psychological torture.

