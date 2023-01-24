BRT groundbreaking moved to February 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The scheduled groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been rescheduled to February 24, 2023.

Engr. Bu Varquez, the city’s BRT project overseer, in a press conference on Monday, January 23, said that the schedule of the groundbreaking ceremony had been affected by the availability of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Ang schedule sa ground breaking sa BRT naa sa toward sa middle or end sa February. February 24 atong gitan-aw karon nga ma move ang schedule tungod sa both sa schedule ni Mayor ug atong presidente BBM,” he told reporters.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) earlier reported that the proponents and the contractor of the Cebu BRT plan to break grounds for the project in January this year.

Last December 2022, Cebu City government officials, the Department of Transportation, and the Hunan Road and Bridge (HNRB) Construction, the BRT contractor based in Hunan, China, met in Cebu City to discuss the preparations required to jumpstart the actual BRT project construction.

The DOTr awarded the contract for Package 1 of the BRT project to HNRB in November.

Package 1 of the BRT starts from Capitol through Osmeña Boulevard and right to Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Ave.

The BRT is envisioned to solve Cebu City’s traffic problems. /rcg

