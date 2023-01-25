Probe starts in Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory on alleged entry of cellphones via jail personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has already started its internal investigation on the allegations that some of its jail personnel are allowing the entry of cellular phones inside the facility.

JO3 Blanche Aliño, information officer of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, said they coordinated with the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to help deepen the investigation into the allegation.

Aliño admitted that with no identified persons of interest, this issue is a challenging one to address.

“Mas favorable sa atoang investigating team nga naay ngalan nga mo-surface no sa ilang alleged nga mga personnel sa BJMP…wala siyay ngalan and mura s’yag generalized kaayo so medyo challenging siya sa part sa intelligence and investigation. But bisan pa niini, andam g’yod ta and we are very transparent and open nga makig coordinate,” she said.

The investigation stemmed from a recently arrested suspected drug personality, who was previously released from the same jail facility. He alleged that jail personnel allowed the entry of cellular phones inside the facility for a price ranging from P50,000 to P60,000.

READ: Cebu City Jail Male Dorm open to investigation

The said drug personality, whose name is withheld, alleged that during greyhound operations, some ‘big-time’ inmates will coordinate with jail personnel to conceal their phones.

Aliño said this is not the first time that they faced an accusation like this.

“Sa mga niaging katuigan naa na man g’yod ni nga mga ingon ani nga controversies. Medyo nidako lang ni siya karon usab, pero ato lang gihapon ni siyang tubagon usab and this will serve as a challenge also to us sa Cebu City Jail, especially that we are the biggest jail in the country,” she said.

Cellphones and other gadgets are considered as contraband inside the jail facility.

The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory conducts joint greyhound operations with PDEA and PNP to cleanse the facility of these contrabands.

The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory houses more than 6,000 persons deprived of liberty and is managed by 170 jail officers.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.