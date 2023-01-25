SIM registration roll-out in Moalboal, Cebu begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The one-day government-led facilitation of SIM registration at the Moalboal Municipal Hall in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu began today, January 25, 2023.

The Municipality of Moalboal is among those included in the Sim Registration roll-out in remote areas in the country, together with 14 other local government units nationwide.

Other areas include Palo in Leyte, Atok in Benguet, and Pangantucan in Bukidnon.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is holding a three-day SIM Registration roll-out in remote areas all over the country beginning Wednesday, January 25, until Friday, January 27, 2023.

In a statement on Monday, Jan. 24, DICT Spokesperson and Undersecretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo said the government, through the DICT, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and its partner agencies, is doing this roll-out to help citizens comply with mandatory SIM registration.

“We are reaching out to SIM end-users in areas with limited telecommunication or internet access to assist them in registering their SIMs. The DICT’s Free Wi-Fi sites will serve as the hubs for SIM registration in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” she said in a statement.

Telecommunications companies, such as Globe, Smart, and DITO will also assist subscribers in registering their SIM.

Subscribers are advised to bring their valid government-issued ID, such as BIR ID, driver’s license, Philippine Identification card, police clearance, passport, UMID, and voter’s ID, among others.

Based on the NTC records, a total of 24,120,541 SIMs have been completely registered as of Jan. 22.

The number is 14.27 percent of the 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide.

