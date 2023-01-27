Coast guard Central Visayas lifts suspension of sea trips

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Coast Guard stations of Camotes, Southern Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Western Bohol have already lifted the temporary suspension of voyages for water crafts of 250 Gross Tonnage and below as of Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023.

A total of 17 vessels canceled trips on Thursday, Jan. 26, when various coast guard stations in Central Visayas temporarily suspended the trips of small vessels due to the gale warning issued by the state weather bureau, Pagasa.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCGDCV) logged a total of 83 stranded passengers in different ports in the region as of 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Majority or 47 of the stranded individuals were in Malapascua Pier in Daanbantayan, while 36 others were in Polambato Pier in Bogo City.

The PCGDCV also recorded 21 vessels that took shelter in various ports in the region due to unfavorable seawater conditions.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Coast Guard Northern Cebu suspends sea trips of vessels within 250 GRT

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.