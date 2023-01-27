‘Be responsible,’ police reminds parents as newborn is found under car in Brgy. Punta Princesa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police official here is reminding parents, or those who plan to be one, to be responsible individuals.

This after a newborn baby boy was rescued from underneath a car parked in a residential area in Barangay Punta Princesa on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, said that they are working to locate the guardians of the baby as of this posting.

Taneo said the baby is safe and currently housed in a nearby hospital. The city social worker will take custody of the baby while they look for his parents.

The baby was found with the umbilical cord still intact. He was found a few meters away from Barangay Mambaling. A concerned citizen reported finding the newborn underneath a car.

Taneo said they are conducting a joint operation with the Labangon Police Station regarding this incident since Punta Princesa is already under the jurisdiction of the latter. He added that the parents could be residents of Barangays Mambaling or Punta Princesa.

For now, police investigators are trying to gather copies of security cameras from around the area where the baby was left.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Newborn baby found outside church in Tabango, Leyte

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.