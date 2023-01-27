Pet rescue organization says armored car hit, killed sleeping dog in GenSan

'I WAS ONLY TAKING MY MORNING NAP, WHY? WHAT HAVE I DONE TO YOU PEOPLE?'

MANILA, Philippines — An organization rescuing distressed pets and animals said that an armored car is now being tracked down for running over a sleeping dog in front of a house in General Santos City and speeding away as if nothing happened.

In a post from People United to Rescue Pets that are Abused, Wasted, and Sick (Purpaws) on Thursday, it was stated that Doggo, a dog that people from Barangay Lagao were familiar with as it usually hangs out at a local fast food chain, died after being run over by an armored car with body number 3285.

Purpaws said the dog was lying in front of its owner’s house when the incident happened. The owner ran after the armored car, but the driver involved did not mind, instead managed to escape.

“I was just lying on the ground having my nap at around 9:00 am in front of our humble store when an armored car number 3285 colored beige casually ran over me […] If I was a person lying on that same spot where I was, do you think the driver of the armored car with body number 3285 kill me? Just because I was a dog, the driver mercilessly killed me,” Purpaws, speaking on behalf of Doggo, said.

“My owner saw what happened and he ran after the armored car but they did not even apologize. Then I was put in a sack and someone saw the opportunity to get my body and turn me into a meal. Someone from PURPAWS saw this and she didn’t waste time to check what happened to me. When she saw my lifeless body she immediately took me from the person who wanted me for a meal and warned him,” the group added.

According to the group, Doggo was bought to a nearby veterinary clinic for autopsy, where the veterinarian said the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

“After my necropsy I was brought to a tranquil place where I was given a decent burial. My owner was assisted by the organization to file a blotter report to the Traffic Enforcement Unit. TEU forwarded the complaint to the Land Transportation Office for the record,” Purpaws said.

“The organization is now hunting the armored car with body number 3285 in beige color. Will you help them? So that I get justice for my death…I was only taking my morning nap, why? What have I done to you people?” it added.

Hit-and-run incidents involving pet animals like dogs are not rare in the country: just this December 2022, singer and former youth commissioner Ice Seguerra was devastated after learning that his pet was killed in a hit-and-run incident.

In Compostela, Cebu, last March 2022, netizens asked for assistance for a dog hit by a speeding vehicle.

JPV/abc

