Voters urged to register before Jan. 31 to avoid last minute crowd — Comelec-Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) is urging voters to register for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections before the last day on Jan. 31 to avoid crowding.

The Barangay and SK elections are held on Oct. 30 this year.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Abelgas-Gujilde, Comelec-Mandaue election officer, said she hoped that voters would not wait for the last day of the registration.

“I just hope ang qualified magparehistro na kay naa man kay available man atoang office dinhi sa Pacific Mall…I hope dili lang gyud unta magdasok sa last day, naa pa tay ugma, Monday, and Tuesday last,” said Gujilde.

(I just hope the qualified (voters) will register because our office is available here in Pacific Mall…I hope that there will be no crowd on the last day, we still have tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday, the last day.)

Gujilde said that only a few people went to the mall to register themselves for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections that is scheduled on Oct. 30 this year.

As of Friday, Jan. 27, a total of 5,243 individuals were already able to register since the resumption of voter registration on Dec. 12.

Before they conducted the mall registration on Jan. 16, they also conducted a few sattelite voter registrations in some of the city’s barangays such as Pagsabungan, Labogon, and Casili, among others.

“Sa amoang tan-aw medyo mingaw man. I think it’s because ang Barangay and SK election mura’g lahi ang turnout kung presidential election,” she said.

(The way we look at it, it is not so crowded. I think it’s because the Barangay and SK election is different from the turnout of the presidential election.)

However, she said that some individuals were already able to register during the first registration conducted last year when the Barangay and Sk polls were yet to be moved.

The election that was initially scheduled on Dec. 5, 2022 was moved to Oct. 30, 2023 after Republic Act No. 11935 moving the election was signed and approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

RELATED STORIES

Offsite voter registration centers now open in 16 Cebu localities

Digitalizing voter registration

No extra honoraria for teachers in 2023 barangay, SK polls

Comelec chair ‘very sure’ of barangay, SK polls in October

Bongbong Marcos vetoes transport safety board, tax-free poll workers’ honoraria bills

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.