Dina Bonnevie tells server who held her birthday cake: ‘Hindi kita papahiran ng cake’

Dina Bonnevie celebrated her birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, and after blowing the candles on her cake, she thanked the waiter who held the cake, then reminded her guests that “cakes are to be eaten and not to be pasted on other people’s faces.”

The actress, standing in front of her guests together with the waiter, was captured on video which was shared by celebrity makeup artist Astrud Gil Lontoc on his TikTok page, also on Friday.

“Hindi kita papahiran ng cake. Magpapasalamat ako sa iyo,” Bonnevie told the server after blowing the candles. (I will not smear [icing] on you. Instead, I will thank you.)

“Cakes are to be eaten and not to be pasted on other people’s faces,” she continued.

While Bonnevie did not categorically state the context behind her remarks, netizens presumed that the veteran actress was “throwing shade” at Alex Gonzaga who recently made headlines after smearing icing on a waiter’s face.

Netizens also brought up in the comments section Bonnevie’s 2018 interview wherein she recalled confronting an unnamed actress, who repeatedly came late during their tapings. Netizens seemed to have concluded that Bonnevie was referring to Gonzaga, who worked with the veteran actress in the 2011 TV series “P.S. I Love You.”

Gonzaga, meanwhile, recalled in a December vlog how she was traumatized after an older celebrity shouted at her during a taping. Both Bonnevie and Gonzaga have yet to disclose who are the celebrities they were referring to, as of writing.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga issued a public apology for the icing-smearing incident, which she considered a “hard and important lesson [in] humility, kindness and better judgment.”

RELATED STORIES

Alex Gonzaga: I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment

Alex Gonzaga slammed for smearing cake icing on waiter’s face in now-deleted IG post