Bea Alonzo’s revelation on Gerald Anderson: ‘He wasn’t telling the truth’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It has been more than three years since their split, and actress Bea Alonzo is still upfront about saying that she can ‘never’ be friends with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

After being asked by TV host Boy Abunda during the latter’s show, if there’s a chance of becoming friends with Anderson again in the future, Alonzo addressed this straightly, saying that she did not want to have a connection with someone whom she could not trust.

“Hindi. I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust, and somebody who doesn’t take responsibility for his actions so siguro hindi,” she said.

(No. I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust, and somebody who doesn’t take responsibility for his actions so, maybe, no.)

The TV host also mentioned about the issue of ‘ghosting’ which Anderson denied during his interview with the latter last 2021. The actor [Anderson] said that the relationship was becoming ‘toxic’ and there was no ‘ghosting’ that happened.

“Siguro ‘yung pinakamalaking pagsisinungaling niya was that he never ghosted me, because he did,” Alonzo recalling how she cried over their break up with the actor in the past.

( Maybe his biggest lie was that he ‘never’ ghosted me, because he did.)

After witnessing the actor’s exclusive interview with the TV host, Alonzo confessed that she had been affected, and explained that she was also just a human being that experienced pain. She also admitted that this had caused her to breakdown in tears.

“Siyempre, tao lang din ako. So kung sino man ang i-interviewhin siya at that time, it would hurt especially if half the time, he wasn’t telling the truth,” the actress said.

(Of course, I’m only just [a] human too. So whoever interviewed him at that time, it would hurt especially if half the time, he wasn’t telling the truth.)

When the actress shared many cryptic messages hinting about betrayal and hurt, rumors that the celebrity couple had split up began to circulate. Fans at the time then inferred that actress Julia Barretto, was to blame for the breakup who is now the current girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

The actress claimed that despite their painful split, it is now all part of the past.

Alonzo now says that she has moved on and is happy with her current relationship, Dominic Roque. With their relationship being made public in 2021.

