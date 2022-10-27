Bea Alonzo finally visits Madrid apartment with mom: ‘Pangarap ko lang ‘to eh’

Bea Alonzo could not seem to contain her delight as she finally showed her mom the apartment the actress bought in Madrid, Spain.

Alonzo and her mom posed for photos inside and at the balcony of the apartment, as seen on the actress’ Instagram page on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“I was finally able to show my mom our apartment in Madrid and she was so happy! Ang dami niya nang plano (She already has so many plans) on how to fix the place,” she said.

“I am so grateful I get to share this moment [with] my mom. Pangarap ko lang ‘to eh (This was just my dream),” she added. “Yakapin niyo naman nanay niyo para sa akin.” (Please hug your moms for me.)

Fellow celebrities Karen Davila, Maricel Laxa and DJ Chacha were among those who gushed over the mother-and-daughter moment via the comments section.

Alonzo told fans about her new property in Madrid last May, adding that it had always been her dream to own an apartment in Europe. The actress also disclosed that she started looking for apartments in 2021 and was only able to choose after a five-day apartment hunting in the city last March.

Meanwhile, Alonzo earlier gave an early Christmas treat to “Eat Bulaga” participants as she shared with them the P50,000 cash prize she won from the show’s “Bawal Judgmental” segment. EDV

