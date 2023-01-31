Mother with breast cancer appeals for urgent help

A 53-year-old mother from Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City earnestly appeals for urgent financial help to sustain her treatment against the “Big C.”

Alicia Damaolao was diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Stage 4 on May 5, 2020. A few years prior to her diagnosis, she felt a sudden discomfort in her left breast. It was slightly painful and as time passed by, small lumps had developed and increased in size too. On the year of her diagnosis, she observed that the wound on her left breast had foul-smelling discharges. This prompted her to seek for medical intervention. Laboratory and diagnostic tests were then performed and the results pointed out her diagnosis. Breast Cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. This disease can affect both men and women, but it is far more common in women. Its survival rates have increased while the number of deaths associated with this disease is steadily declining because of advances in medicine, early detection, a new personalized approach to treatment, and a better understanding of the disease.

Alicia’s debilitating disease required her to undergo prompt chemotherapy as prescribed by her attending physician. She had already completed two rounds of chemotherapy but her cancer had recurred. Currently, she is now on her third round of chemotherapy. In addition to that, her oncologist also advised that she needs to go through a 30-day radiation therapy. The cost of Alicia’s treatment is sky-high. The price tag of her radiotherapy is pegged at P49,000 and her monthly maintenance medications cost around P10,000.

As a mother, Alicia deeply cares and serves her family. She is also very loving and responsible to them. Despite her condition, she still expresses hope and exhibits strength to press on in her treatment. When asked about her wish, she tearfully replied, “I always pray that my life will be preserved and extended by God. My whole family longed that I will live longer. By God’s help, I know that I will be completely healed.” Alicia and her husband, who is a pensioner, has no work. They solely rely on their children for support. The expensive nature of Alicia’s treatment had really burdened her family. Their financial resources are already drained too. They are indeed in a difficult situation financially these days. Thus, in order to save Alicia’s life and sustain her treatment, her family heartily calls for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

