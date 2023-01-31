Colon Night Market closes for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s Colon Night Market has officially ended on Monday, January 30.

But Maria Pino, head of the city’s Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa) that is behind the night market’s operation, said they will be planning a comeback soon, maybe in April or June.

“Gabii ang atong last day sa night market sa Colon, pero wala nagpasabot nga mo end na g’yod siya totally… Tan-awon pa namo kanus-a [mo balik ang night market], pero mao man jud na’y practice namo kaniadto pa,” she said.

“Ari na sad mi sa unahan ana, either by June or by April, depende sa situation…Sa una man gud, June ang opening sa class and before opening sa klase mag night market mi sauna,” she added.

Pino said that while the night market is on ‘break,’ Colon Street will also get to “breathe.”

At the same time, the break is expected to make Cebuanos become excited and look forward to the reopening of the Colon Night Market, she said.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colon Night Market was reopened to the public from November 11 to December 30, 2022.

It ceased operations for five days to allow some improvements like the installation of new street signage and decorations, among others.

Organizers also implemented an “improved traffic flow” in the area by leaving the left lane of Colon Street open for public transport.

Participating food vendors were made to undergo food handling seminars to ensure the practice of proper hygiene and food preparations.

A sectioning of goods was also implemented for easier access by the market goers.

Colon Night Market operations resumed on Jan. 5, 2023 and continued until Jan. 30.

