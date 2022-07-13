Kim Chiu has the sweetest birthday message for long-time boyfriend Xian Lim

CEBU, Philippines — Cebuana actress Kim Chiu penned a heartfelt birthday message for her love team and real-life partner Xian Lim.

On Instagram, the actress posted a video of their “kilig” duet.

They were singing The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ while Lim was playing the piano.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the person who gave me this smile since ‘12!!!!❤️🥰 thank you for being patient with me and for making me feel loved by you every single day! 💋 #ily ,” she wrote.

Chiu said that the video was taken months ago, “ayaw niya ipapost pero pinost ko parin pagpasensyahan nyo na voice ko! Bday naman ni @xianlimm 😂🎂 hihi cheers to more laughter, music and all that jazz!”

In another post, she shared some photos and videos of them together.

“To the person who always gives me the reason to smile, to see the good in every situation, my sponge whenever I feel bad, my photographer/videographer, my yin to my yang, my introvert to my extrovert self, travel buddy, my food-trip buddy, my best friend, this can go on and on but….. I want you to know that I appreciate you so much,” she captioned her post.

Lim turned 33 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Chiu and Lim previously teased fans with their upcoming film produced by Viva Films. The real-life couple will be reunited in the film after eight years.

Chiu and Lim started dating in 2012. They confirmed their relationship in 2018, after years of public speculation. /rcg

