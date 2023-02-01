Be your own Valentine: A single’s guide to celebrating self-love at SM Seaside City Cebu

Is Valentine’s Day marked on your calendar as Single’s Awareness Day?

Don’t worry! Even without a special someone, you can still enjoy the month of love at SM Seaside City Cebu with their loaded lineup of fun activities for the season.

Treat yourself to the Sweet A-Fair or enjoy the mesmerizing displays at the Seaside Lovescape Art Installation, which you can find at the Mountain Wing Atrium from February 3 to 28. There will also be live performances at the Mountain Wing Atrium by Sweet Beats on February 4, 11, and 14 at 4 p.m. and the Seasons of Love USC Choir Performance on February 19 at 4 p.m.

For the fur parents, you can take your furbabies to Paw Park at the Skypark on February 11 at 4 p.m. for the Sweet Puppy Love Pet Day event. Lastly, you can also score Sweet Valentines Deals from February 1 to 14 at participating stores.

For more ways to enjoy a sweet Valentine’s celebration on your own, check out these fun activities that every single person can do this Month of Love at SM Seaside.

Self-care for self-love

Make yourself feel extra special this Valentine’s Day by treating yourself to a whole day of pampering and self-care at the Deoglow Skinnovations!

Sit back, relax, and enjoy their beauty services like the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Treatment, Anti-Acne Facial, Diamond Peel, and Non-surgical Facelift that will help you achieve youthful, glowing skin. You can also avail of Lash Extensions, Intensive Underarm Whitening, and their different waxing services to get your ultimate instant glow-up.

Yes to solo movie dates

Got a movie you’ve been wanting to see? Take this opportunity to finally watch it in a luxurious cinema without having to share your popcorn or explain the plot to anyone! Going on a solo movie date lets you enjoy your solitude and makes way for a more intimate viewing experience, especially when you watch at a Director’s Club Cinema.

SM Seaside is one of the selected malls to have a Director’s Club Cinema, which offers a whole new level of comfortable and enjoyable film-viewing experience for everyone. In this special movie theater, you can relax in plush leather seats and never miss an awesome movie moment with the in-house butler service that attends to your needs.

Get that glow-up

Look good, feel good: This line may feel cliché, but it’s always true. This season of love, indulge yourself in things that will make you feel like the most beautiful person in the world—whether it’s a major change like getting a new hair color or small glow-ups like getting glamorous nails.

At Nailaholics, you can choose from mani-pedi services like Gel Polish, Nail Extensions, and Nail Art to achieve the posh and pretty nails that you dream of. They also offer various hand and foot treatments and massages to help you further unwind while getting your nail glow-up.

Strike up the fun

Let the good times roll with an adrenaline-pumping bowling session that you can enjoy by yourself or with your family and friends this Valentine’s Day!

With the state-of-the-art facilities at SM Seaside City’s bowling alley, playing this interactive sport will be a smooth and enjoyable experience for both beginner and expert bowling enthusiasts. Aside from honing your bowling skills, you can try feeding your competitive soul with different kinds of activities like billiards, table tennis, dart, arcade basketball and sing your heart out at one of the KTV rooms.

Create icestastic memories

Have you always wanted to experience ice skating? Now’s your chance to take yourself on a winter-like adventure at the SM Seaside Ice Skating Rink!

Take yourself on an ice skating date for Valentine’s Day and put your balancing skills to a test—or challenge yourself with jumping and spinning tricks that will make other skaters on the rink say wow! Who knows, you might even discover a love for ice skating or other ice sports like speed skating or ice hockey after spending time at the rink!

Shop ‘til you drop

Who needs a bae when you can buy Valentine’s Day gifts for yourself? As another form of self-love, treat yourself to a shopping spree and buy something nice and special to commemorate your solo Valentine’s celebration.

If you’re on a budget, don’t worry—you can find many wallet-friendly products and money-saving deals when you shop at SM Seaside this Valentine’s season.

Have a table for one

Solo dining doesn’t feel sad or lonely, especially if you’re eating delicious meals at your favorite restaurant. Get a table for one at Botejyu and order their famous Okosoba—or have a bite of their ultimate bestseller: the flavorful, aromatic and crispy Okonomiyaki.

If comfort food is what you’re looking for, the Japanese restaurant also has delicious bowls of Tonkotsu Ramen that will surely warm your heart. Once you’ve indulged in your meal, being surrounded by couples during Valentine’s Day won’t seem like a big deal anymore.

This February, enjoy fun activities at SM Seaside City Cebu that will make you truly feel the love in the air—no S.O. required!

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside City Cebu, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance and Pick-up point at Seaview Wing Entrance.

For more deals and promos this February, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.