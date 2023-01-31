COMELEC-Mandaue logs 7K new registrants

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City has recorded around 7,000 new registrants for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on October 30.

COMELEC-Mandaue Election Assistant Sarah Cristina Reuyan said that they accommodated about 7,000 registrants at the resumption of voter registration on Dec. 12 until the last day of registration on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Voter registrants flock to the third floor of the Pacific Mall in the city on January 31, to register themselves for the Barangay and SK polls.

Reuyan said that they already prepared and expected this since it is the usual situation every last day of registration.

Some of the registrants even took a leave from work just to register like Virgilio Pelayo of Barangay Labogon. He said he was not able to register earlier because he was busy.

Seventeen-year-old Aika Mae Castro was also one of the new voters that are excited about the upcoming election.

“Niari ra ko kay last day naman daw, ganahan na sad ko makabotar, magpili jud og tarung nga magdala sa SK,” said Castro.

Moreover, Reuyan said that 5,362 voters were logged during the registration last July 2022.

Overall, Reuyan said that they recorded over 230,000 active and new voters in the city. /rcg

