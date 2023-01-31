Comelec Cebu City logs more than 700,000 registered voters for October 2023 SK and Barangay elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About 700,000 registered voters are expected to cast their votes in the long overdue SK and Barangay Elections scheduled this coming October 2023.

Of the number, 400,000 are registered voters from the city’s south district and 300,000 are registered in the Comelec Cebu City north district, Megumi Tapia, Comelec Cebu City South District Election Assistant II, told CDN Digital in an interview on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Tapia said that in the south district alone, they were able to cater to almost 10,000 registrants since they opened the voter’s registration last Jan. 12 until 12 noon on Jan. 31.

About 24 percent of the number were for transfer of voter’s address.

As of noon on Tuesday, he estimated the number of registrants to be at about 400.

Eligible voters who have yet to register have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to register.

Off-site registration in Robinsons Galleria is ongoing as of this writing.

“Karon kay ni minus minus compared adto sa July… sa north og south mu average mi og 450 per day,” he said.

Comelec Cebu City registered 12,000 voters during its last leg of voter’s registration in July of 2022.

“Katong mga pwede pa noh, katong mga muabot pa, ari nalang mog sayo-sayo aron matiwas gyud karon,” he added.

On the other hand, Tapia clarified that in cases of extension, Cebu City Comelec will wholly depend on the decision from its central office.

Comelec’s next step according to Tapia is to hold a hearing tomorrow for further clarifications regarding the voter’s registration.

“Mag hearing pami ugma, subject for approval pa and mag check pa sad mi in cases of double registrations,” he said.

Tapia also addressed those people who plan to visit the registration site today to come sooner to avoid over crowding, just like what happened in July 2022 when heaps of people inline occupied the first and second floor of the mall.

“Mao nang dapat mas sayo sayo na sila mag rehistro kay na tagam na na sauna na daghan gihapon pag last day, para iwas aberya, magpa rehistro ng maaga,” he said. With Jessa Ngojo

