LCPO director inspects CCTVs in different barangays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), personally visited barangay halls here to inspect their installed CCTV cameras and command centers.

Lim did this to highlight the importance of installing CCTV cameras in different areas as these are crime deterrents.

The city director commended some barangays for installing more advanced CCTV cameras and for establishing their command centers. This include Barangays Basak, Marigondon, Maribago, and Agus.

“Makita nato nga nindot kaayo ang ilang CCTV sa barangays no. Millions of pesos ang ilang gi-invest like for example sa Basak, moingon ka nga more than half kilometers makita na ang plate number,” Lim said.

Lim urged other barangays to invest in installing CCTV cameras.

“Gi-check nako na, gi-istorya nako ang mga barangay chairmen nga butangan pa nila ang mga area nga wala pa mabutangi, ongoing pana siya,” he added.

Lim added that aside from crime deterrents, CCTVs can also help in solving crimes.

After inspecting barangay halls in mainland Lapu-Lapu, Lim said that he would also inspect the CCTV cameras installed in different barangays of Olango Island, which is part of Lapu-Lapu City

“Importante kaayo na in terms of prevention sa krimen and solution sa krimen kay ma-review man nato na ang atong CCTV,” he said.

Lim added that he will also inspect CCTV cameras in schools, especially those that were damaged by super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

