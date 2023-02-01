South African nabbed for trying to smuggle illegal drugs worth P70 million at MCIA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers here nabbed a South African man for allegedly trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the country on Wednesday evening, February 1.

Officers from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Bureau of Customs (BOC), National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) intercepted two suitcases from a foreigner who arrived at the airport through an international flight from Doha, Qatar.

The suspect was identified as 58-year-old Pietro Aliquo.

Anti-narcotics agents from PDEA-7 estimated that the illegal drugs found in the luggage belonging to Aliquo weighed around 10 kilograms, with an estimated street value of P70 million.

The foreigner was held at the Arrival Hall of MCIA’s Terminal 2 where authorities conducted tests showing that the substance found inside was methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

