DA-7 distributes aid to farmer groups in Bohol

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 01,2023 - 07:16 PM

Representatives from one of the farmer groups in Bohol receive their share of the feed distribution program recently conducted by DA-7.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines– The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has distributed animal feeds to different farmer groups in Bohol.

Around 37 hog raisers associations benefited from the program.

DA-7 has distributed 231 sacks of animal feeds, consisting of 120 sacks of hog growers and 111 sacks of hog finishers, which amounted to P800,000.

The budget came from the agency’s quick response fund (QRF) for Typhoon Odette, in partnership with the Bohol Provincial Veterinary Office.

Each association received seven to eight sacks of hog grower and three sacks of hog finisher.

Dr. Zeam Voltaire Amper, the regional livestock coordinator of DA-7, said that the feed distribution was based on the conducted damage report caused by the typhoon.

Central Visayas was severely devastated by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.   /rcg

