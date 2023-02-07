LOOK: Nadine Lustre goes on Palawan road trip with non-showbiz BF

Nadine Lustre and her non-showbiz boyfriend Christophe Bariou went on a nature trip in Palawan, and fans could not help but gush over the couple’s cozy moments.

Bariou took the actress to one of his favorite spots on the island, as seen on his Instagram page on Sunday, Feb. 5. Bariou showed snaps of them in what appears to be a mountain, as well as Lustre in a two-piece swimwear at a river.

“I was excited to share with [Nadine] one of my favorite spots. Did a roadtrip with her of the full southern loop Palawan, the most untouched and adventurous part of Palawan, stopping by waterfalls (some of [them] still managed by the tribes) and getting amazing cliffside views here and there,” he said.

Bariou then went on to discuss why he grew fond of exploring the area, describing it as a place “to get lost and find yourself.”

“It’s quite the beaten path as tourists tend to only focus on the north side (El Nido) but the south for me is far more interesting and raw,” he stated. “A place from which you can still get this rare feeling today of discovering a new spot on your own. Plus people are extra friendly and proud to show you around their unspoiled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christophe Bariou (@cbariou)

Fans of the couple were then delighted by Bariou’s post, with fan account @nadine_monamour calling him an “awesome partner” to Lustre.

“Chris showing Nadine places [and] spots around Siargao, France and Palawan makes me emotional. You are an awesome partner, companion [and] travel buddy,” the netizen commented.

“Nadine deserves such kind of love and am happy for her,” a user that goes by the handle @emilygakiu said.

“You are such a sweetheart Chris. Nadine must be so amazed of all the places you showed her. Bless your heart,” one @mi_amori_mi_amor stated.

“What an amazing place! Nature and the two of you look so peaceful,” a certain @optimistghf commented.

Bariou is a half-French, half-Filipino businessman who owns a resort on Siargao island in northeastern Mindanao. His relationship with Lustre was first made public in January last year when the actress gave a glimpse of their New Year celebration together. The couple were then seen in several instances together, including a feeding program on Siargao and their France trip last March.

RELATED STORIES

Nadine Lustre enjoys French winter with rumored BF

Nadine Lustre ayaw pang mabuntis at magkaanak: ‘If I have kids, paano ko sila bubuhayin?’

LOOK: Nadine Lustre goes nude at Siargao beach