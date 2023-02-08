Caindec files 13 cases against two motorcycle dealerships in VisMin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has filed a total of 13 cases against two major motorcycle dealerships in the Visayas and Mindanao for their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

LTFRB-7 Director Victor Caindec filed nine cases against Des Marketing and four other cases against Du Ek Sam before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Mandaue City and Cebu City respectively.

Caindec alleged that the two motorcycle dealers violated Section 4 of Republic Act 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act. He said that this was “the first case of its kind” that was filed for the violation of said law.

The respondents of these complaints are the corporate officers of the said dealerships, namely Marvin Ken Du, Ryan Lim, Iwih Jane Du, Louise Camille Lumapas, Henry Batalan, and Aldren Acosta.

As of this posting, CDN Digital is yet to secure their comments.

In a statement, Caindec said that under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Section 4 of RA 11235, a motorcycle’s first registration should be made before the LTO by its owner or dealer, if authorized by the former, within a period of five days from the date of the issuance of the sales invoice for brand new and locally purchased motorcycles or the Certificate of Stock Reported (CSR) for new or used imported motorcycles.

“Failure of the owner to register within five days from the acquisition of ownership, or to immediately report its sale or disposition, shall subject the owner to a penalty of imprisonment or arresto mayor to prision correccional, as defined under the Revised Penal Code, or fine of not less than P20,000 but not more than P50,000 or both,” Caindec said in explaining the law’s provision,” Caindec said.

In a social media post made earlier, LTO Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Tugade had reminded motorcycle dealers of the need to comply with provisions of Section 4 of RA 11235 to avoid the payment of penalties.

“Isa po itong mahigpit na paalala sa mga dealer ng sasakyan. May sinusunod tayong bilang ng araw ng pagproseso na dapat ay nakumpleto na ang rehistro o mayroon nga official receipt (OR), certificate of registration (CR) at plaka ang biniling sasakyan ng inyong kliyente. May karampatang multa o parusa kapag hindi into nasunod,” he said.

READ MORE:

LTO 7 suspends private driving school in Cebu City

Caindec loses appeal on cyber libel charges vs 5 motorcycle dealers

Motorcycle dealers: Caindec should ‘blame himself for unjustified delays in the release of ORs/CRs’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP