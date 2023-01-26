LTO 7 suspends private driving school in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has suspended another private driving school in Cebu City for accreditation violation of its offered Practical Driving Course (PDC).

The LTO 7 announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it imposed a three-month suspension against Cebu Integrated Driving School-Bulacao Branch for failing to install the proper Motor Vehicle Body Markings on the vehicle used for their PDC courses.

LTO 7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec approved the resolution suspending the driving school and its driving instructor Marlon Orcullo.

This is the second private driving school the LTO 7 temporarily suspended for violating the accreditation on the Standardization of Driver Education issued to driving schools offering both Theoretical and Practical Driving Courses.

“Our continued efforts are directives from our LTO Chief Asec. Tugade that we are just slowly implementing in the region. More is coming, and these are just a few of the many cases that we are focusing on now. Dili ta mohunong kay niabusar naman diay ni sila (We will not stop because they are abusing (the rules),” Caindec said in a statement.

The LTO 7 said that under LTO Memorandum Circular 2021-2284 Section 10-D, all motor vehicles used in the practical instruction should bear the markings “CAUTION – STUDENT DRIVER” in a white capital letter at least eight inches in height with a red background, and readable from the back of the motor vehicle.

“As per the resolution of the Regional Accreditation Committee for Driving Schools of LTO 7, it received a recorded video from RD Caindec showing the incident which happened last Oct. 25, 2022,” the LTO said.

“While the driving school admitted their violation when they were served the Show Cause Order, the RAC ruled out that it is inappropriate and unlawful for a driving school to conduct PDC using a motor vehicle without proper body markings,” it added.

The driving school and the instructor were both fined P10,000.

Orcullo also faces a six-month suspension on his accreditation as a driving instructor. | with PR

/dbs

