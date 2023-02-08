Mandaue police continues looking into stealing of manhole covers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is conducting a follow-up investigation on the reported stealing of manhole covers in the city.

MCPO Director Jeffrey Caballes, said that they have already identified the man captured by a CCTV camera stealing a metal manhole cover along a portion of L. Jayme St. in Barangay Bakilid.

However, they still do not know if the man was responsible of all the missing manhole steel covers in some other barangays in the city.

Moreover, they are still looking into the possibility that the man belongs to a certain group.

“Gifollow-upan nato og investigation para ma-address ang kato nga problema. Nag-involve man gud og mga tawo nga interesado nga mokuha sa maong butang nga dili man unta kaayo na siya mahal kung ibaligya. Ngano’ng ila gyud na’ng gika-interesan ang kana nga butang nga makatabang man unta na para sa safety sa atoang mga karsada?” said Caballes.

Authorities have yet to reveal the identity of the suspect pending the filing of a theft case against him.

Caballes assured the public that they will not stop until the problem will be solved.

He said that they no longer received reports from barangays that they lost metal manhole covers.

“Sige ta og monitor, ang atoang patrol cars sa atoang respective police stations. Atoang mga hepe, atoa gyud na’ng gimanduan nga ang atoang patrol i-strengthen gyud sa kadlanan para ma-address nato ang mga problema kung naa pa man gale mosunod nga problema,” he said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Manhole cover incident prompts Barangay Bakilid tanods to conduct roving

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP