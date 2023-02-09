More modern jeepneys to ply Cebu routes soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano commuters can expect more modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) plying Cebu routes soon.

This after Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. said about 600 additional modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) are expected to be launched in Cebu within the year.

These units will be released in batches, in addition to the 1,214 existing MPUJs in Central Visayas.

Montealto said Cebu currently has the most number of MPUJs released nationwide.

Some 1,199 MPUJs are currently operating in Cebu, while 15 are operating in Negros Oriental.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the LTFRB-7 and the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC), composed of six cooperatives, launched 30 MPUJs and 15 tourist transport services (TTS).

FCTC is the first-ever federation of transport cooperatives in the region. Montealto said others will soon join the FCTC or form their own federations.

“Ang atong nag modernize karon is niabot nag 60-percent nationwide. Sa Cebu maoy the most number of modern PUJs sa nationwide. Kung wala lang ta nag extend extend, mudaghan na ta kaayo,” he told CDN Digital.

Region-wide, there are already 69 transport cooperatives and corporations; 51 are in Cebu; 15 are in Bohol, and three in Negros Oriental.

Deadline extension

Montealto said they are still waiting for the memorandum circular coming from their central office regarding the extension of the validity of the franchise of traditional jeepneys in the country.

The circular would contain the extension’s rules and regulations.

Traditional Public Utility Jeepneys (TPUJs) franchises are supposed to end by March 31, 2023 (the third extension given by the government to operators), but the LTFRB central office, announced on Monday, Feb. 6, another extension.

“[Some TPUJs that are still running now is either] nagpaabot nalang og release sa units and tungod man gud sa extension pirmi, sila nagsalig na hinoon nga di na mo join didto sa cooperative, which is maoy girequire nga mag consolidate into legal entity. Nagpalangan-langan sila kay duna may extension,” he said.

“Dunay lahi-lahi nga treatment; pananglitan, atong nag individual g’yod siya, wala na siya nag consolidate [into transport cooperative]. So, ang treatment nato niya, di na g’yod siya mupadayon sa transport na business. So, gitagaan silag panahon nga mutipon sila’g cooperative para ma-kompleto g’yod nato at least 95 percent [target in consolidation],” he added.

The consolidation of small public transport operators into a cooperative or corporation is part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

MPUJ units

Montealto said only Class 2 and Class 3 (front-facing passenger seats) of for types of MPUJs are plying in Cebu.

Each MPUJ unit costs between P1.9 million to P2.8 million.

Transport cooperatives and corporations are given subsidy and provided with loan to acquire these units.

“One [retired TPUJ] is to one [MPUJ unit] lang na sila karon. But ang ilang mga loans approved sa banko, greater. Naa gani muabot na siyag 100 units, pero ang na release lang sa banko kana lang sa kay ang dealer pod, ang supplier, mao ra poy kaya i-produce [as of the moment],” he said. /bmjo

