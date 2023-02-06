LTFRB to extend franchise of traditional jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday said it is planning to extend the validity of the franchise of traditional jeepneys in the country.

LTFRB chair Teofilo Guadiz III announced this through a statement on Monday, during the agency’s final deliberation on the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

However, Guadiz said that the agency has yet to finalize the extention’s rules and regulations, noting that only 60 percent of the total targeted units have undergone the modernization program.

“We do not want to leave anybody so what we want is to have at least 95 percent on board if we continue this PUV modernization [program],” Guadiz said.

“However, during the meeting, we will also discuss the possibility to fully implement the modernization program [i]n areas where all jeepneys have already been modernized. But [i]n areas where there are still jeepneys to be modernized, we will still stick to the traditional jeepney,” he added.

Guadiz also said that the lack of public transportation contributed to the decision, as the extension could give the public more access to transportation.

Along with the franchise extension, Guadiz also announced that the agency will extend the deadline for operators to comply with the proper regulation of the PUVMP.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB chief also vowed to look into ways to resolve potential disparity among jeepney operators and drivers.

Extension duration ‘not indefinite’

The LTFRB in a separate statement then clarified that the duration of the extension “is certainly not indefinite.”

“Although the deadline is extended, the deadline extension is certainly not indefinite. The Board is still deliberating and will finalize the guidelines as to the duration of the extension,” the LTFRB said.

