New Mandaue city legal officer pushes for improvement in providing free legal aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandauehanons can expect the city legal office (CLO) to regularly provide free legal aid services.

This is one of the programs that lawyer John Eddu Ibañez would want to implement being the new city legal officer.

Ibañez, who was Mayor Jonas Cortes’ former executive secretary, was designated the new city legal officer on Monday, February 6, 2023.

This is one of the changes implemented at the Mandaue City Hall.

Atty. August Lizer Malate, head of the Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO), replaced Ibañez as the mayor’s executive secretary.

Ibañez is also head of the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

Ibañez said that the free legal aid services, including legal advice/consultation and notarization, will likely be conducted at their office or in front of the city hall.

It will be implemented in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), he said.

Aside from the free legal aid service, Ibañez assured Mandauehanons that their office will thoroughly review the documents and contracts that the city will engage in.

The actions that will be undertaken will also be in line with Mayor Jonas Cortes’ thrust to show and deliver the services to Mandauehanons.

“Atoang hingusgan ngadto sa mga kabarangayan ug mga yano’ng Mandauehanons nga dili gyud makakuha og serbisyo ngadto sa mga abogado..I have already talked to our associates sa atoang office that this is one of the programs of the city legal office….Kay kasagaran man gud sa questions about birth certificate, late registration, sa ila’ng mga yuta at least makatabang ta asa sila i-refer sa mga lawyers nga kaila ra sad nato or kaigsuunan nato nga abogado nga ni-offer sad of free services,” said Ibañez.

