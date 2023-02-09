LTFRB-7 official: One-ride commute from northern and southern Cebu to IT Park possible.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One-ride commute to one of the busiest business parks in Cebu City, the Cebu IT Park, from the northern and southern Cebu may be possible soon.

Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said this would be one of the major changes once all the local government units (LGUs) in Cebu would have their approved local public transport route plan (LPTRP) implemented.

“[With an approved LPTRP] madefine og ayo ang undersupply ug oversupply or overserved and underserved routes kay naay daghan nga mga rota nga daghan ang sakyanan, walay pasahero. Naa poy ubang rota nga daghan pasahero, kulang og sakyanan,” Montealto told CDN Digital.

([With an approved LPTRP] we can define the undersupply and oversupply or overserved and underserved routes because there are several routes where there are many public utility vehicles but there are no passengers. There are also several routes where there are several passengers, but there are few public utility vehicles.)

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) defines LPTRP as a plan detailing the route network, mode, and required number of units per mode for delivering public land transport services.

An LPTRP is prepared by LGUs or local government units and approved by the Department/LTFRB.

This plan will serve as the basis of a comprehensive local transport plan.

And Montealto said this could include opening of new public transportation routes.

“Example, kanang sa IT Park. Gikan sa north ug southern Cebu. Ang kadaghanan gikan sa Minglanilla, Talisay, ug gikan sa Liloan, Consolacion, Compostela, Danao, wala nay padung IT Park [nga direcho]. Kay sa unang panahon, wala man jud nay apil ang IT Park. Wala pa man na madiskubre,” he said.

(For example, that IT Park. Those coming from northern and southern Cebu. Many would come from Minglanilla, Talisay, and from Liloan, Consolacion, Compostela, Danao, there is no public transport that would head to IT Park [directly]. Because in the past, IT Park is not included. It was discovered then.)

He said during pre-pandemic, the population of employees at IT Park is only 20,000. As of now, the number rose to 55,000, and of that number, 90 percent or 49,500 are commuters.

“Mao ng naay dako nga changes kay ato g’yod ng butangan og linya paingon diha kay sa pagkakaron ang ilang ginabuhat nahimong two to three rides padung dinha [in IT Park],” he added.

(That is why there are big changes because we will put a route going there because what they (the commuters) are doing is that they will do two to three rides heading there [in IT Park].)

Another major change once an approved LPTRP would be implemented, Montealto said, would be the replacement of traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJs) with modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) in most routes and the inclusion of the dedicated Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes.

Montealto said he received information this week that the ceremonial ground breaking for the Phase 1 of the Cebu BRT would be slated on Feb. 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, LGUs in Cebu Province targets to complete its LPTRP by March 2023.

As of now, only two local governments have their LPTRPs approved. These are the cities of Naga and Mandaue.

Montealto said Cebu City also planned to complete its LPTRP this month. The Cebu City LPTRP, he said, was currently 80 percent complete.

“Karong 15 and 16 of February, apil ang atong technical working group, ifinalize na nila [Cebu City government]. Himay-himayon na nila. Among gidiscuss nga kinahanglan mag inter-connectivity ang Cebu City and the [Cebu] Province.

(This 15th and 16th of February, including our technical working group, they (Cebu City government) will finalize this. They will look into this closely. We discussed the need

The workshop or refresher course for the drafting of the LPTRP in the Province is currently ongoing.

