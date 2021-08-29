Inoue fight to happen in December, says Casimero

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three-division world champion and the reigning WBO world bantamweight champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero hinted that he will be fighting undefeated Japanese world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue in his latest YouTube video.

In a YouTube video from Casimero titled “JOHN RIEL CASIMERO VS NAOYA ENOUE (December 11) Na”, the Ormoc City pride announced that his next opponent is none other than Inoue.

“So ayon guys, next laban natin, magandang laban to, next laban December 11, Naoya Inoue. Ayon! Naoya Inoue, let’s go! ”

(So that’s it guys, our next fight, this is a good fight, next December 11, Naoya Inoue. There! Naoya Inoue, let’s go!

WATCH: Casimero’s hint of December fight with Inoue

For the past months, Casimero has been taunting Inoue for refusing to fight him.

However, the Japanese boxer virtually had enough of the Filipino’s antics on social media and finally breaks his silence and accepted Casimero’s challenge.

Although there has been no formal announcement yet either from Casimero’s promoter and manager Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions and Inoue’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank.

One thing is certain though, the possibility of pitting these two world class boxers is getting bigger and bigger.

It is because four-division world champion and the reigning WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. recently posted on his Facebook page that there is no formal talks between his camp and Casimero’s.

Both boxers were supposedly scheduled to fight last August 14, but Donaire decided to cancel it roughly a month earlier for several issues between him and Casimero.

Instead, Casimero revived his scheduled bout between Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California, on the same date.

Casimero defended his WBO world title by split decision.

If ever Casimero and Inoue collide, it will surely gain huge interest from boxing fans all over the world.

Inoue, who is unbeaten, has 21 wins with 18 knockouts and currently holds the IBF and WBA super world bantamweight straps.

Casimero has 31-4 (win-loss) record with 21 knockouts.

/dbs

