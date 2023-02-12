Ilonggo booters shine in Thirsty Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The visiting Ilonggo United FC displayed their might in the second day of the Thirsty Football Cup on Saturday, February 11, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

This after, Ilonggo United FC topped two categories, in the under-9 and the under-7 by beating Cebu-based teams in yesterday’s football action.

In the under-9 division, the young booters of Ilonggo United defeated Don Bosco C, 1-0, in their championship match with John Louie Rosquillo bagging the “Golden Ball” award.

Meanwhile, the Ilonggos edged Classico de San Carlos, 3-2. Kobe Bernardo was named the Golden Ball awardee in the division.

In the girls-15 category, the Guardian Strikers emerged as champions, while Cebu United FC finished second via goal difference. Shine Saliz was named the Golden Ball awardee in the category.

On the other hand, Immortals FC topped the girls 17 via goal difference with Dolphins FC finishing second place.

Immortals FC had 10 goals, while Dolphins finished their campaign with seven goals. Patricia Espinosa clinched the golden ball plum for leading Immortals FC.

In the under-11 category, Cebu Elite SHEBA beats Eagles FC, 1-0, to emerge the champion in the category. Vandan Benia was named golden ball awardee.

The other winning teams in yesterday’s football action were CNN Dolphins in the boys 13, Cebu Elite SHEBA FC in the boys 15, and the Don Bosco C in the boys 17 category.

The categories being played today are the men’s open and the Boys 19 games.

A total of 222 teams competed in the three-day football tournament which caps off today.

/dcb

