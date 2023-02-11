Chicos United, Cartets Trading, Bloodline FCs advance to the next round of Thirsty Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chicos United Football Club, Cartets Trading FC, and Bloodline FC capped off day one of the Thirsty Football Cup on Friday by dominating their respective categories at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Chicos United FC ruled the women’s category while Cartets Trading FC topped the 40-above category. Bloodline FC, on the other hand, ruled the mixed open category.

In the women’s category, Chicos United FC narrowly defeated the Futboleras FC of Dumaguete City, 2-1, via a shootout in their championship match.

Danielle Daria clinched the “Most Valuable Player” plum for Futboleras FC which advanced to the knockout stage with a perfect nine points or three wins in Group 2.

Futboleras FC also advanced in the same group at the No. 2 spot with six points with their 2-1 (win-loss) slate. A total of 16 squads competed in the women’s category.

On the other hand, Cartets Trading scored a 1-0 goal against Immortals FC to lead the 40-above division. Harold Buot was named MVP in the category which fielded in 10 teams.

Cartets Trading advanced to the knockout round with their impressive 12-point outing or 4 wins in Group 1, while Immortals FC had 10 points to top Group 2.

Lastly, Bloodlines FC outlasted Warzhocks FC, 3-2, via a penalty shootout to grab the mixed open category title. Ynan Osorio earned the MVP honors for Bloodlines FC.

Bloodlines FC advanced to the knockout round at the No. 2 spot in Group 1 with 10 points from 3 wins and 1 draw, so as Warzhocks FC with 7 points.

The categories currently being competed today are Players 7, Players 9, Players 11, Girls 15, Girls 17, Boys 13, Boys 15, and Boys 17.

