Marcial scores 2nd round TKO win against Argentinian foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial continued to stamp his class in the pro boxing scene after stopping Argentinean Ricardo Rubel Villalba on Sunday, Feb. 11 (February 12, Manila Time) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the United States.

Marcial, the country’s lone welterweight prospect, scored a second round technical knockout with 48 seconds left in the round.

He remained unbeaten with four wins and two knockouts, while the more experienced Villalba suffered his eighth defeat with 20 wins, 8 knockouts, and 1 draw.

Marcial didn’t waste any time to finish off Villalba by landing straights to the head and body, while the latter barely landed a punch.

A powerful left straight launched by the Filipino boxer landed on Villalba’s abdomen sending him down to his knees with 24 seconds left in the opening round.

Villalba managed to get back on his feet with Marcial going for the kill, but was short in time as the bell rang to end the first round.

In the second round, the Filipino boxer continued to pummel Villalba with power punches to the head and body.

This time, he connected a one-two combination that downed Villalba for the second time, while being pinned against the ropes.

Villalba wasn’t able to beat the referee’s count to hand over Marcial’s victory.

Marcial’s technical knockout victory was a complete contrast to his previous bout where he won by unanimous decision against Steven Pichardo in October last year. In that bout, Marcial endured cut on the right eye from an accidental headbutt.

RELATED STORIES

Tabuelan, Cebu’s ‘KJ’ Cataraja earns OPBF title via unanimous decision win over Heno

Title showdown of Tapales, Akhmadaliev to happen in April

A merger of 2 boxing champions: Casimero hooks up with startup Japanese promoter

GAB wants Casimero to explain England controversy

Inoue fight to happen in December, says Casimero

Inoue tells Casimero “organize a match”

Naoya Inoue ready to rampage through super-bantamweight division

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP