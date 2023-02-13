CPPO ties up with hotel, resort owners against possible human trafficking during Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is working with hotel and resort owners in the province in its bid to prevent human trafficking during Valentine’s Day.

CPPO information officer Police Major Reslyn Abella said they are reminding hotels and resorts to verify information of their guests, especially when the guests are with minors.

Abella made this statement a day before Valentine’s Day, saying this is one their ways to prevent possible incidents of human trafficking in the province.

Abella is reminding owners and staff of this standard operating procedure since they do not discount the possibility that there are individuals who will take advantage of Valentine’s Day to do this unlawful act.

“We have instructed our personnel nga makigcoordinate sila sa hotel managers and supervisors kay ayoang gilikayan diri kay naay mga adults nga magdal og mga minors sa hotel who are dili nila relative,” she said.

Abella also said that they will adjust police deployment on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and detail personnel in the areas of convergence in the province such in malls, among others.

They will also assign additional traffic personnel to man the province’s thoroughfares since they anticipate that a lot will be out on this day.

