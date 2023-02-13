Cebu police asks public to refrain from spreading misinformation on sightings of supernatural creatures

CEBU CITY Philippines—Amidst the influx of alleged sightings of supernatural creatures in Talisay City and Tuburan town, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is discouraging the public from spreading unverified information to avoid causing panic.

In a press conference on Monday, February 13, 2023, the Information officer of the CPPO, Police Major Reslyn Abella, urged the public to be mindful of spreading unverified information of alleged sightings of supernatural creatures in Talisay and Tuburan.

“Gusto namo iawhag ang mga katawhan na kung pwede, dili lang sa magpakalat og stories about those incidents, especially kung dili pa validated para dili ta ka cause og kakuyaw sa atong silingan,” Abella said in a press conference on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

(We are asking the public not to spread stories about those incidents, especially if it isn’t validated, so it won’t cause fear to our neighbors.)

Last February 7, some residents of Talisay City reported seeing a manananggal in their area.

This was followed by another alleged sighting of a supernatural creature in Tuburan town on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Consequently, people in Tuburan claim to have seen a creature with a head of a pig and a body of human.

Abella assured the public that even if the reports are unverified, police personnel are made to patrol the places where sightings were reported.

“For sightings, kung naa silay makit-an na katingad-an or anything unusual, isumbong lang sa police kay ato sad na i validate, aron dili sad ta mag assume”, Abella said.

(For sightings, if they see something unusual, they should tell the police right away so we can validate, and we won’t have to assume.)

Abella also reminded the public not to be swayed easily by unverified information.

“Dili lang pud ta magpadala sa mga stories nga maka cause og kahadlok. Mas maayo og didto ta mutuo sa police authorities na maoy mag investigate ug mag validate sa tinuod nga nahitabo,” he said.

(We must not also be easily swayed by stories that can instill fear. It is better to believe only the police authorities who are the ones who will investigate and validate the reported sightings.) | intern Jesssa Ngojo

/bmjo

READ MORE:

‘Manananggal’ in Talisay City? Public told to refrain from spreading unverified reports

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP