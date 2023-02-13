CCPO on full alert status for Valentine’s Day 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police will be on full alert status starting this Tuesday midnight, Feb. 14, as part of their crime deterrence for Valentine’s Day.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CCPO chief, said that his personnel would be deployed in the city’s areas of convergence.

They will also conduct 24/7 checkpoints in the city on the same day.

Dalogdog said that they would also coordinate with the hotel and motel owners and management to monitor the entry of minors especially those accompanying adults that they were not related to.

The CCPO will also conduct their Bola Kontra Droga activity on the same day and will provide basketballs to the youth of Barangay Adlaon, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

This is part of their campaign against illegal drugs wherein they help shift the attention of the youth to sport than engaging in illegal activities. They will also distribute pillows with printed PNP hotline numbers for easier access to authorities in case of emergencies.

On the same day, The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will also have their Gasa sa Gugma Para sa Mag-uuma activity in Barangay Adlaon. This is part of the region’s campaign against insurgency.

Dalogdog, however, clarified that Cebu City remains insurgency free and that they choose farmers as their beneficiaries as they give consideration to the farmers for them to immediately disconnect to any attempts of insurgency membership.

“Tinitingnan natin ang mga barangay na may konting problema. Ang Cebu City ay insurgency free, but yung nga farmers natin binibigyan natin ng consideration para di sila matempt magjoin sa insurgency,” Dalogdog said.

(We are looking at the barangays with a few problems. Cebu City, however, is insurgency free, but we are giving our farmers consideration so they will not join the insurgency.)

Further, the Regional Medical and Dental Unit in Central Visayas (RMDU-7) will also provide medical services to these beneficiaries. These include consultation and provision of medicines to those in need.

RELATED STORIES

CPPO ties up with hotel, resort owners against possible human trafficking during Valentine’s Day

PRO-7 steps up campaign against human trafficking

All that fuss about Valentine’s Day

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP