It’s easiest to find love online in Central Visayas – study

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With technology deeply embedded in our lives, the advent of online dating came as no surprise.

But did you know that finding love online is easiest when you’re in Central Visayas?

According to a study from e-Commerce platform Picodi, netizens from Central Visayas, where Cebu is located, are more likely to score a new partner on the internet.

Picodi’s study involved gathering searches made on the internet about finding a significant other and ranking them according to the regions.

“Our queries list consisted of the most popular dating apps and general phrases, such as “dating website”. To make the comparison fair, we juxtaposed the number of queries with the latest PSA data on the population in individual regions,” they explained.

Their analysts also used queries and keywords inputted on search bars between 2019 and 2022, which they sourced from Google’s archived data, using the Keyword Planner tool, also by Google.

Central Visayas

Emerging as the top region where finding love online is easy is in Central Visayas. It was followed by Metro Manila. Davao region rounded up the top three.

“Internet users visit dating websites in those regions more frequently than the country average,” added Picodi.

On the bottom of the list were Bicol, MIMAROPA, and ARMM regions, with Picodi saying successful online dating in these areas are ‘harder than the average’.

“In those regions, finding a significant other offline – in the street, at work, or at social parties – is most likely more prevalent,” they said.

Picodi released their results last February 9, 2023. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

/dbs