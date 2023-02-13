Single mom from Talisay City receives pre-Valentine’s Day treat from cops

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 13,2023 - 08:09 PM
Single mother from Talisay City receives pre-Valentine’s Day treat from cops

A single mom from Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City receives a pre-Valentine’s Day treat from Talisay policemen on Monday morning, February 13. | Randy T Caballes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old single mother from Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City received a pre-Valentine’s Day treat from the Talisay City police on Monday morning, Feb. 13.

Arcinia Delima, a single mother of nine, has not been lucky with her past relationships, but she is blessed with her nine children, seven of whom are living with her while the two others already live separate lives.

Delima had four failed relationships with four men — who are the fathers of her children. Despite this, she did not give up on love and focused this instead on her children, five of whom are still minors.

Delima works as an on-call manicurist, who sometimes serves as a helper of a carenderia to provide her children food to eat. As a Valentine’s Day treat, Talisay City police headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, station commander of Talisay City Police Station, handed her groceries and a bouquet of flowers.

Aside from that, the police also gave Delima a manicure and pedicure set to help her earn more so that she could further support her family.

“Our mothers were the ones who taught us first the real meaning of love. Nanay Delima, just like any other mother, didn’t just stand as the pillar of strength but also translated the purest love she could give to her nine children,” Caballes said.

“In line with our continuous project dubbed as RTC LIFE under RTC CARES, this Valentine’s Day, we give back to the community, to our mothers, and Nanay Delima, as our form of appreciation for their endless sacrifices,” he said.

For Delima, this was the best Valentine’s Day that happened to her and further advised those moms, who have the same situation as her, to pour all the attention and love to their children instead.

