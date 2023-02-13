CEBU CITY, Philippines — Valentine’s Day or V-Day has been coined with a lot of names in the past years.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica,” Valentine’s Day is a “holiday” when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. It is also called St. Valentine’s Day. The “holiday” has expanded to express affection between relatives and friends.”

This is how most of the people see Valentine’s Day, but CDN Digital went around town and asked some Siloys on how they view Valentine’s Day.

What is Valentine’s Day for you?

“It serves as a reminder and an opportunity to show extra care to the people who are dear to me.

As an adult who hustles hard (sometimes way too much) Valentine’s day gives me that much needed breather to get to spend less time from work and more with my mains.” — Jude Tamarra, fitness coach and financial adviser, @ judetamarra

“A day to emphasize love. especially for thy self. Before I used to celebrate this with my mom, but since she’s already in another country, I get to celebrate it more by knowing myself.” — Chriz Nebril, yoga instructor. @chriswithaz.chriz

“Even though I’m single as a Pringle and never really experienced what it’s like to have a nice Valentine’s dinner, I still look forward to the day every single year because we collectively celebrate it as a family since it’s my younger sister’s birthday! I don’t get bummed as much because there’s too much cake and ice cream to consume but I still would love to feel a different kind of *kilig* on Valentine’s!” — Shaira Ymbong, video editor and creative @shaiymb

“Dapat everyday should be Valentine’s Day. Everyday is a great chance for us to show love and affection to the people we love, but on this one particular day, let’s do it a little extra.” — Doris Mondragon, teacher @dormamon

“Valentine’s Day is a time to reflect on the relationships that bring joy and happiness to our lives.” — Scott Jacob Rago, Talent Acquisition Officer of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. @iamjacoblee

For us working in the media, it is a day of scouting for the best and unique Valentine’s Day stories, from bouquets, to the unique gifts we see online by netizens.

As journalists we find Valentine’s Day as a day we can all just chill a little and celebrate the festivities of love around the streets and online.

Valentine’s Day is now defined in so many ways, but one thing’s for sure, this day, is a day to show extra love and care for not just your special someone, but for people you love and care for.

/dbs

