Sunset cruise to highlight Cebu’s coastal landscape

The Cebu City Tourism Commission (CCTC) and Cebu Alliance of Tour Operation Specialists, Inc. (CATOS) are bringing the charming sunset cruise to Cebu to promote its coastal landscape, and you can avail its packages at the Cebu Travel Catalogue International Travel Fair 2023.

The cruise begins at the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) shipyard en route to Mactan Island and vice-versa aboard the Hallacat yacht.









Guests can witness views of iconic Cebu attractions such as the CCLEX, SM Seaside City Cebu, Il Corso, NUSTAR Resort, Mandani Bay, and more.

The luxury yacht has two floors. The first floor has an outdoor viewing deck, spacious dining areas, a bar, a flat-screen TV, and a comfort room. The second floor houses the cockpit, a lounging area with a DJ, and a terrace.

The sunset cruise is part of the packages offered by the Cebu Travel Catalogue International Travel Fair at the Ayala Center Cebu from February 10-12, 2023.

Guests can enjoy a lovely merienda served by the crew while on the cruise.

“A yacht of this class that will do short tours is not very common. This is really a new experience,” said CATOS president Alice Queblatin.

















The luxury yacht can accommodate a minimum of 30 persons at P2,500 each. The tour runs for 2 to 3 hours.

You can visit the CATOS booth to inquire about the sunset cruise and visit other participating booths at the Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2023. You can also follow them here for more updates and promos.

