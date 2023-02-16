‘Turon,’ ‘maruya’ among Taste Atlas’ best deep-fried desserts

By: Beatrice Pinlac - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | February 16,2023 - 10:07 AM
MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino fried banana snacks — “turon” and “maruya” — are among the world’s best, according to the international food database Taste Atlas.

Taste Atlas has released its 50 best-rated deep-fried desserts in the world, which include turon and maruya.

Turon, deep-fried banana and jackfruit wrapped in sugar-drizzled lumpia wrapper, clinched the 21st place.

“It is usually sold by Filipino street vendors and enjoyed as a sweet snack or a satisfying dessert,” Taste Atlas said, rating the sugary dish a 4.1 out of 5.

Meanwhile, maruya, or banana fritters, ranked 36th with a 3.9 score.

“They are most commonly eaten as a light snack, sweet breakfast, or a filling afternoon dessert. These fritters are a favorite among children and can often be found at street stalls throughout the country,” the gastronomic catalog noted.

 

Indonesia’s pisang goreng, which is also a fried banana dish, topped the Taste Atlas roundup with a 4.6 rating. It was followed by Germany’s quarkbällchen, Argentina’s pastelitos criollos, Greece’s fouskakia and Austria’s krapfen.

