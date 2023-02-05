Victims of Ibo, Babag fires receive financial aid ranging from P13,000 to P25,000

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 502 individuals or 197 families, who are victims of January fires in Barangays Ibo and Babag in Lapu-Lapu City, received financial assistance ranging from P13,000 to P25,000.

The financial aid came from the Lapu-Lapu City government and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, said Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Abalos said the city government distributed financial assistance of P15,000 to homeowners, P10,000 for homeowners whose houses were partially damaged, P5,000 to sharers, and P3,000 to renters.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan attended the distribution, which was held on the second floor of city hall.

“Silang tanan makiangayon nga makadawat sa maong hinabang kay wala gyuy nahibilin sa ilang kabtangan, nahurot gyud kaugdaw,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(All of them deserve to receive the assistance because nothing was left of their belongings, all were burned by the fire.)

“Gani, adunay usa ka pamilya nga aduna intawoy gitigom nga salapi ug dugay dugay na gyud to niya nga gihipos aron unta magamit sa importanteng butang apan naapil sa kaugdaw,” he further said.

(In fact, there is one family, whose savings of cash that they set aside for quite a while to be used for an important thing was also burned by the fire.)

The next day, Feb. 3, 2023, each fire victim also received P10,000 during the distribution of financial assistance from Senator Bong Go.

Last Jan. 16, 2023, some 63 houses were razed in a fire at Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City, leaving 412 individuals homeless. Fire investigators pegged the estimated damage to property at P405,000.

Two days later, on Jan. 18, 2023, a fire in Sitio Radar in Barangay Babag displaced 26 families, which were made up of 90 individuals.

The 502 victims of these fires were those, who received the assistance last Feb. 2 and 3.

