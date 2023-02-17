Grieving parents of 3-yr-old road accident victim remember him as sweet, loving, smart

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Sweet, jolly, loving, and smart.

This was how the parents described their three-year-old son who was run over by a truck at the corner of Zone Repolyo near Vamos Gym in Barangay Paknaan here on Tuesday morning, February 14.

Angelon Deprago on Friday, February 17, emotionally remembered his son as very sweet.

“Ig abot nako sa trabaho, iya’ng nawng, ibutang dinhi sa akoang abaga, sige og kiss moingun I love you daddy, mo kiss and hug siya nako,” Deprago said.

He also emotionally recounted the last time he saw his son and how he is very hurt by his sudden death.

“Last Sunday before going to church, mo kiss ko niya, bye anak ha kay basin ig balik nako naa naka sa imo’ng mama, dili nako ka kita nimo next Sunday na sad. Sakit kaayo maglisod ko og dawat kay una pinakasuod, pinaka paborito ni nako nga bata sa mga igsuon…patas man akoang pagtagad nila tanan,” he added.

The child’s mother Mary Ann Guselo also described her son as very sweet, jolly, and loving.

“Super gyud og moingun ka nga sweet or bibo ana gyud na siya, bisan gani noodles moingun siya nga Mama lami kaayo imo luto, moana ko atik man ka nak oy noodles ra man na, moana gyud na siya lami imong luto Mama, lami nimo moluto mama oy,” said Guselo.

The parents were separated last year and agreed to have schedules for their six children. The three-year-old boy who could have turned four in July was their youngest.

Diffuse Axonal Injury and Severe Brain Injury

The child was with his seven-year-old brother and was heading to their’s father house in Zone 6.5 relocation site in the barangay when the tragic accident happened.

His older brother was injured but survived.

The victim was brought to the Mandaue City Hospital but was referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and was still able to talk. However, at 6 p.m. he was declared dead.

Based on the child’s death certificate, the cause of his death were diffuse axonal injury and severe brain injury.

His mother said she was at work when the accident happened. She said she instructed their 18-year-old child to look after them.

Settled

Despite the grief and pain that they felt, the parents decided to have an amicable settlement with the operator of the truck and forgive the driver identified as Ryan Rosales Velasquez, 37, of Barangay Pit-os in Cebu City.

Gustelo said that the driver had four children who are all dependent on him. Moreover, she said that the life of her son cannot be returned if they will pursue a case.

Assistance

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez visited the wake of the child on Thursday, Feb. 16, and extended financial assistance to the family.

A health aide from the Mandaue City Government and Barangay Paknaan also visited the child’s wake on Friday noon, Feb. 17, in Zone Ube at the barangay.

They advised the family to apply for burial assistance at the City Social Welfare and Services.

Interventions

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lirio Coral, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that they will be suggesting to the city government to establish pedestrian lanes at each barangay especially near schools, churches, markets, and hospitals even if they are not located near the intersection.

Coral added that a rekorida regarding the safe and right way of crossing the road will be conducted especially if there are children involved. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Remembering

Chronicling Mama’s story

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP