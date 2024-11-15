Milka Romero eyes elevating National Academy of Sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – 1-Pacman Party List’s first nominee, Milka Romero, has set her sights on strengthening the National Academy of Sports (NAS), a program close to her family’s legacy and to the aspirations of Filipino athletes.

During a recent visit to Cebu, Romero, daughter of Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, revealed that she will dedicate on advancing her father’s achievements in Congress, particularly his role as the co-principal author in establishing the NAS.

NAS

Today, the NAS serves over a hundred talented student-athletes who benefit from world-class facilities at the New Clark City Sports Complex. Through full scholarships, housing, and professional training, these young athletes are groomed to become the next generation of Filipino sports icons—future Carlos Yulos, Hidilyn Diazes, and Manny Pacquiaos.

Since its inception with the signing of Republic Act 11470 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte, the NAS has made remarkable strides, fostering young talent and supporting those with the potential to bring pride to the nation.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Romero who is also an athlete expressed her vision for the NAS and her desire to expand its impact if elected to Congress.

“It’s something we want to continue. Working on grassroots is crucial because it’s the foundation of talent discovery,” said Romero, who is also co-owner of the PVL’s Capital 1 Solar Spikers.

“We need to broaden the NAS’s reach, especially through regional programs, which would involve the active participation of local government units (LGUs) and government sports agencies.”

Sports programs

By increasing NAS’s presence on a regional level, Romero aims to make sports programs more accessible, offering consistent training and competition opportunities for the youth.

“We want more talented kids to have access, and by working closely with LGUs, we can establish regular monthly training and competitions at regional centers,” she explained.

“The NAS should be a pinnacle of opportunity for young athletes—a pathway not just for athletic success but for educational advancement and character development.”

Romero envisions these regional programs as platforms to uncover the next Filipino sports stars, following in the footsteps of champions like Pacquiao.

“Through these programs, we can broaden the horizons of young talents, providing them with better access to education, and instilling values that will guide them throughout life,” she added.

“This is one of 1-Pacman Party List’s top goals: to support our young athletes and, ultimately, back those representing the Philippines internationally.”

Alongside the NAS initiative, Romero reaffirmed her commitment to supporting professional athletes by advocating for a unified system that safeguards their rights and benefits.

Inspired by Republic Act 11996, or the “Eddie Garcia Law,” signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect film industry workers, Romero envisions similar protections for athletes.

“Our professional athletes deserve consistent rights and benefits. Right now, their welfare is overseen by various commissions and agencies, but we need a unified and standardized approach,” she said.

“It’s a long process, but we are committed to this mission—from grassroots to the professional level.”

