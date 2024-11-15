Hong Kong routs Philippines international friendly match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team endured a tough 1-3 loss against Hong Kong in an international friendly on Thursday night, November 14, at the Hong Kong Stadium.

This marked the seventh encounter between the two nations, with Hong Kong extending their dominance to six wins, alongside one draw and a solitary victory for the Philippines.

Matthew Orr proved to be the bane for the Philippine side, delivering a stellar performance with a brace. Orr broke the silence in the 45th minute, giving Hong Kong a 1-0 lead as the first half came to a close.

The Philippines responded swiftly after the second half started, with Bjørn Martin Kristensen netting a crucial equalizer in the 48th minute, rejuvenating the Filipinos’ hopes.

Energized by Kristensen’s strike, the Philippines launched relentless attacks in a spirited second-half display.

Despite their determination, the tide turned in favor of Hong Kong.

Everton Camargo capitalized on a counterattack in the 82nd minute to restore Hong Kong’s lead at 2-1.

As the match entered added time, Orr struck again in the 95th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the hosts.

The Philippines performance contrasted sharply with their recent commanding 3-0 triumph over Tajikistan in the King’s Cup in Thailand. Despite fielding the same roster, they struggled to replicate that form against an opportunistic Hong Kong side who took home court advantage seriously.

After their defeat, the Philippines will proceed to take a break after Sri Lanka pulled out from their November 19 friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

